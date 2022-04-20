United need 3-4 players of Fernandes' quality: Neville

London: Manchester United will have to get three or four more players in the mould of Bruno Fernandes so as to challenge for the title next season feels Gary Neville. United have not lost a match in which Fernandes has played since the Portuguese midfielders joined the Premier League giants from Sporting CP in a 55 million Euro move in January.

After their 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, in which Fernandes scored twice, United sit fifth, two points behind Chelsea who however have a game in hand.

"This team is a lot more likeable than the one which was here two years ago when you thought United's recruitment had lost direction," Neville said on Sky Sports after the win at Brighton.

"But I would urge some caution. Manchester United are sixth (fifth) in the Premier League. They have a squad which is improving with young players.

"But there is still some work to be done in the transfer market to get this team to a title-winning team -- which has to be Manchester United's ambition.

"There is more needed and a lot more needed. Three or four players of high quality of the Bruno Fernandes type to get them to the point where they can challenge."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club can still attract top talents from around the world despite falling off from the top of the pile since Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The Red Devils have failed to win a Premier League title since Ferguson's last season in charge in 2012/13, but have splashed big money on top-class signings like Paul Pogba under Jose Mourinho and Bruno Fernandes under Solksjaer among others.

The Norwegian stated they have been able to put together a base which will help them acquire top talents and win trophies in the future.

