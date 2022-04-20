Unique Bid By Government To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus

New Delhi: In a unique bid to raise awareness about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Central government is reaching out to the people with caller tunes on BSNL and Jio networks.

The caller tunes urge the people to wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain at-least a metres distance from a person who has a cold or a cough.

They also urge people to cover their faces while sneezing and coughing in public and to visit nearby medical centers if their health deteriorates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today also asked people to greet each other with "Namaste" and avoid handshakes. "The world uses Namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with Namaste," he said during an interaction with the beneficiaries of a government scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana. Ear lier, the Prime Minister had said that coronavirus is a big challenge to the world and all of us have to tackle the situation together.

In India, over 31 positive cases have been found for the deadly disease. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. ANI