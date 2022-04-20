Union MoS Gen VK Singh Inspects Road Projects In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Union Minister of State for Road Transport General VK Singh on Saturday concluded his three-day tour of Uttarakhand where he inspected work on the all-weather road project and other highways. "Work on the all-weather road project is being carried out at a fast pace. I also carried out an inspection of Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highway. I have given the target to the officers to complete the work carried out on these roads before the 'Char Dham Yatra' begins," General VK Singh told reporters at a press conference.

"The Delhi-Haridwar and Dehradun-Haridwar National Highways will be completely built before the 2021 Mahakumbh. We are taking care that the environment does not get affected adversely because of the development work," he added. General VK Singh said that the country will benefit from the tour of United States President Donald Trump to India on February 24 and 25. ANI