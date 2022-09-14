Union Ministry Of Panchayati Raj Organises Conference On ‘Smart Village Panchayat

Empowering Rural Communities; Leaving No One Behind’ In Lucknow

New Delhi (The Hawk): In realization of the vision of Prime Minister of India ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, there is a need for designing and building Smart Villages which are independent in providing the service and employment at the grassroots levels. In this reference, a two-day Conference on “Smart Village Panchayat: Empowering Rural Communities; Leaving No One Behind” would be organized in Lucknow from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil will inaugurate the two-day conference. During the Inaugural session, the e-Learning Module prepared by Panchayati Raj Institute of Training (PRIT), Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with partner organization GIZ will be launched and the Training Module on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) prepared by Panchayati Raj Department, Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with partner organization UNICEF will be released.

With the Centre and State Governments together implementing various development programmes, Smart villages are all about making different policies work together to find better, smarter ways to promote holistic rural development. It is about harnessing existing and emerging technologies and social innovations to add value to the lives of our citizens. It is about giving villages the tools to address their own challenges while also making a contribution to the bigger challenges facing society as a whole

Smart Village Panchayats would be developing innovative solutions towards improving resilience, building on local strengths and opportunities at the grassroots level. They would primarily rely on a participatory approach to develop and implement strategies for economic development, social upliftment and environmental security, through digital technologies. The participatory approach would involve an active participation of the local community in discussions and decision-making on their Smart Village Panchayat strategy.

The two-day conference will have presentations on DigiGaon, Transparency in public procurement for rural areas, Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) in Kerala, Financing development of Smart Village Panchayats, Enhancing Digital Network Coverage for Rural Areas, Internet connectivity for efficient governance and economic growth, Technological alternatives for Rural connectivity, Role of Smart Connectivity in Smart Village Panchayats, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Digital Libraries – Karnataka, Upskilling Rural India, Challenges in adopting renewable energy in rural areas, Low Cost and commercially feasible energy solutions, Initiatives of Government for rural areas, Transformative technologies in agriculture, Crop Residue Management, Smart Agriculture Opportunities, Impact of One District One Product scheme on rural economy of India, Rural Bazaar and Opportunities in Rural e-Commerce, e-Choupal model- Leveraging Information Technology in Indian agribusiness sector, Best Practices in Smart Agriculture, Meenangadi Panchayat, Kerala- towards Carbon Neutrality, Environmental best Practices for Rural areas, Citizen Centric Healthcare leveraging IT & associated technologies, Electronic Health Records initiative of Andhra Pradesh, Rural Health preparedness and infrastructure development, and Community mobilization and participation towards Smart Village Panchayats in Northeast India.

The event would be attended by representatives/ Senior Officials and Policymakers from different States and Resource Persons involved in Governance domain & improving services to citizens, along with various industry experts.