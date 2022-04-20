Union Ministers & Secretaries Also Invited For Investors Summit: CS Utpal Kumar Singh

Dehradun: Chief Secretary Mr. Utpal Kumar Singh held a meeting with Union and State Government Undertakings in connection with the Investor Summit to be held in October. He said that besides the investors, the Union Ministers and Secretaries have been invited for the Summit. Chief Secretary informed that in the meeting held at Secretariat on Tuesday that Chief Guest for the Manufacturing session will be the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Mr. Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister for Heavy Industry Mr. Anant Geete. He further said that Chief Guest for the Tourism session will be Union Minister for Tourism Mr. Alphons Kannanthanam, Chief Guest for Infrastructure session will be Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Chief Guest for IT & Electronics session will be Union Minister for Information Technology & Electronics Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Guest for the Agriculture session will be Union Minister for Food Processing Mrs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Chief Guest for the Health session will be Union Minister for Health Mr. J.P.Nadda.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Shmt Manisha Panwar informed that GAIL would invest Rs. 680 crores and Railway Development Corporation would invest Rs 30,000 crores in the Karnprayag railway line. Every year, there will be investment of Rs 250 crores in the state. ONGC is spending Rs 10 crore from CSR funds. The banking sector is also assisting in the industrialization through loans. Hydro Power Corporation of State Government will invest about Rs. 2000 crores. THDC will also invest Rs 2000 crore in hydro power projects.

Secretary, Finance, Mr. Amit Negi, Director Industries Mr. Sudhir Nautiyal and other senior officers were present in the meeting.