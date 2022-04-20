Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan's cousin dies of Corona

Lucknow: Union Minister of State and Muzaffarnagar BJP MP Dr Sanjeev Balyan's cousin brother Jitendra Balian died due to coronavirus at AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Tuesday morning.

Jitendra Balian was tested positive for the virus after Panchayat election in which he was elected Pradhan of Kutbi Gram Sabha in Muzaffarnagar for the second time.

He was being treated at Rishikesh AIIMS for the last 15 days. Jitendra Balyan was a first cousin of the Union Minister.



Last week, teacher couple at St. Thomas School in Meerut, who had tested positive for the virus, suffered a double stroke. Their twin sons, who were infected by Corona, also breathed their last.



Joffred Varghese Gregory and Ralphord George Gregory, born together on April 23, 1997 in Meerut.



Both were B-Tech in computer and got jobs in good companies in Hyderabad.

On April 23, both of them celebrated their birthday, and the next day, the two were tested for Corona on April 24. After their struggle with infection for about a week, they died on May 14.

—UNI