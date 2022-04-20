Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

Patna: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on

Sunday called for a "fair and impartial probe by an outside

agency" into the controversy surrounding Mumbai policeman

Sachin Waze and his alleged patronisation by top leaders of

the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra.

Prasad expressed astonishment over Waze, "a mere assistant

inspector", having been defended inside and outside the

assembly by none other than Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He also questioned the "silence" of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

in the matter though his party colleague and home minister

Anil Deshmukh has been accused of asking the policeman to

"extort Rs 100 crore from dance bars etc. every month".

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has been formed with

an intention to loot and not to govern. The BJP is going to

raise this issue very strongly and will soon hit the streets",

Prasad declared at a press conference at the party office

here.

Charging Thackeray with having betrayed the NDA for the

sake of power, Prasad wondered whether the sordid turn of

events were in consonance with the "Jai Maharashtra" (hail

Maharashtra) slogan popularised by his late father and Shiv

Sena founder Bal Thackeray, "for whom I have tremendous

respect".

Referring to the explosive letter written to Thackeray by

former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BJP MP

from Patna Sahib said, "extortion is a crime. A policeman

indulging in it and that too at the behest of the home

minister of the state is a very serious matter.

"It must be probed in an honest and transparent manner by

an outside agency".

Prasad is holding Law and Justice, Electronics and

Information Technology and Communications portfolios in Prime

Minister Narendra Modi cabinet.

"What has been alleged in the letter could be just the tip

of the iceberg. Maharashtra is a prosperous state.

"If a policeman in Mumbai is asked to extort money for

political bosses, we can surmise that there have been similar

transgressions at other business hubs like Pune, Nagpur and

Jalgaon", Prasad added.

Training his guns at Sharad Pawar, the BJP leader said

"the very senior leader" needed to break his "silence" and

hold forth as to in what capacity was he recently "briefed"

about the whole episode by Anil Deshmukh.

"Pawar is not a part of the government. Moreover, the so-

called briefing makes it amply clear that he is aware of the

serious charges against a member of his party. As a party

chief, what action is he going to take", Prasad asked.

The Union minister also demanded an explanation from the

Maharashtra government as to "under pressure from whom" was

Waze, who had been suspended for years and joined the Shiv

Sena, reinstated during the COVID crisis last year.

He also sought to know how the assistant sub-inspector

came to head the crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai police

"which should normally be helmed by an SP or at least a Deputy

SP".

Waze, once hailed as an "encounter specialist", hit the

headlines recently in the aftermath of an explosives laden

vehicle being found parked outside the residence of Reliance

chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Param Bir Singh, who was transferred following the grave

security lapse, came out with his litany of shocking

allegations soon after being shifted from the top post. —PTI



