    Menu
    States & UTs

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

    April20/ 2022


    Patna: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on

    Sunday called for a "fair and impartial probe by an outside

    agency" into the controversy surrounding Mumbai policeman

    Sachin Waze and his alleged patronisation by top leaders of

    the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra.

    Prasad expressed astonishment over Waze, "a mere assistant

    inspector", having been defended inside and outside the

    assembly by none other than Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    He also questioned the "silence" of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    in the matter though his party colleague and home minister

    Anil Deshmukh has been accused of asking the policeman to

    "extort Rs 100 crore from dance bars etc. every month".

    "The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has been formed with

    an intention to loot and not to govern. The BJP is going to

    raise this issue very strongly and will soon hit the streets",

    Prasad declared at a press conference at the party office

    here.

    Charging Thackeray with having betrayed the NDA for the

    sake of power, Prasad wondered whether the sordid turn of

    events were in consonance with the "Jai Maharashtra" (hail

    Maharashtra) slogan popularised by his late father and Shiv

    Sena founder Bal Thackeray, "for whom I have tremendous

    respect".

    Referring to the explosive letter written to Thackeray by

    former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BJP MP

    from Patna Sahib said, "extortion is a crime. A policeman

    indulging in it and that too at the behest of the home

    minister of the state is a very serious matter.

    "It must be probed in an honest and transparent manner by

    an outside agency".

    Prasad is holding Law and Justice, Electronics and

    Information Technology and Communications portfolios in Prime

    Minister Narendra Modi cabinet.

    "What has been alleged in the letter could be just the tip

    of the iceberg. Maharashtra is a prosperous state.

    "If a policeman in Mumbai is asked to extort money for

    political bosses, we can surmise that there have been similar

    transgressions at other business hubs like Pune, Nagpur and

    Jalgaon", Prasad added.

    Training his guns at Sharad Pawar, the BJP leader said

    "the very senior leader" needed to break his "silence" and

    hold forth as to in what capacity was he recently "briefed"

    about the whole episode by Anil Deshmukh.

    "Pawar is not a part of the government. Moreover, the so-

    called briefing makes it amply clear that he is aware of the

    serious charges against a member of his party. As a party

    chief, what action is he going to take", Prasad asked.

    The Union minister also demanded an explanation from the

    Maharashtra government as to "under pressure from whom" was

    Waze, who had been suspended for years and joined the Shiv

    Sena, reinstated during the COVID crisis last year.

    He also sought to know how the assistant sub-inspector

    came to head the crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai police

    "which should normally be helmed by an SP or at least a Deputy

    SP".

    Waze, once hailed as an "encounter specialist", hit the

    headlines recently in the aftermath of an explosives laden

    vehicle being found parked outside the residence of Reliance

    chairman Mukesh Ambani.

    Param Bir Singh, who was transferred following the grave

    security lapse, came out with his litany of shocking

    allegations soon after being shifted from the top post. —PTI


    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in