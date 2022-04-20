Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

Patna: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on
Sunday called for a "fair and impartial probe by an outside
agency" into the controversy surrounding Mumbai policeman
Sachin Waze and his alleged patronisation by top leaders of
the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra.
Prasad expressed astonishment over Waze, "a mere assistant
inspector", having been defended inside and outside the
assembly by none other than Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
He also questioned the "silence" of NCP chief Sharad Pawar
in the matter though his party colleague and home minister
Anil Deshmukh has been accused of asking the policeman to
"extort Rs 100 crore from dance bars etc. every month".
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has been formed with
an intention to loot and not to govern. The BJP is going to
raise this issue very strongly and will soon hit the streets",
Prasad declared at a press conference at the party office
here.
Charging Thackeray with having betrayed the NDA for the
sake of power, Prasad wondered whether the sordid turn of
events were in consonance with the "Jai Maharashtra" (hail
Maharashtra) slogan popularised by his late father and Shiv
Sena founder Bal Thackeray, "for whom I have tremendous
respect".
Referring to the explosive letter written to Thackeray by
former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the BJP MP
from Patna Sahib said, "extortion is a crime. A policeman
indulging in it and that too at the behest of the home
minister of the state is a very serious matter.
"It must be probed in an honest and transparent manner by
an outside agency".
Prasad is holding Law and Justice, Electronics and
Information Technology and Communications portfolios in Prime
Minister Narendra Modi cabinet.
"What has been alleged in the letter could be just the tip
of the iceberg. Maharashtra is a prosperous state.
"If a policeman in Mumbai is asked to extort money for
political bosses, we can surmise that there have been similar
transgressions at other business hubs like Pune, Nagpur and
Jalgaon", Prasad added.
Training his guns at Sharad Pawar, the BJP leader said
"the very senior leader" needed to break his "silence" and
hold forth as to in what capacity was he recently "briefed"
about the whole episode by Anil Deshmukh.
"Pawar is not a part of the government. Moreover, the so-
called briefing makes it amply clear that he is aware of the
serious charges against a member of his party. As a party
chief, what action is he going to take", Prasad asked.
The Union minister also demanded an explanation from the
Maharashtra government as to "under pressure from whom" was
Waze, who had been suspended for years and joined the Shiv
Sena, reinstated during the COVID crisis last year.
He also sought to know how the assistant sub-inspector
came to head the crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai police
"which should normally be helmed by an SP or at least a Deputy
SP".
Waze, once hailed as an "encounter specialist", hit the
headlines recently in the aftermath of an explosives laden
vehicle being found parked outside the residence of Reliance
chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Param Bir Singh, who was transferred following the grave
security lapse, came out with his litany of shocking
allegations soon after being shifted from the top post. —PTI