Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addresses 76th World Health Assembly

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the 76th session of the World Health Assembly centered on the theme of ‘Health for All’ in the presence of Dr. Tedros, Director General, World Health Organization and Health Ministers from across the world.







Recounting G20 India’s Health priorities of Health Emergency Preparedness, Access to Medical Countermeasure, and Digital Health, Dr. Mandaviya said “the unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic have further served to strengthen the agenda for a more connected world that is prepared to tackle future heath challenges.” The Union Health Minister proposed Global Medical Countermeasures Platform with distributed manufacturing and R&D through regional networks and the Global Initiative for Digital Health. Elaborating further, he stated “The Global Medical Countermeasures Platform aims to ensure equitable access to safe, high-quality, cost-effective medical countermeasures to all the countries.”







Underscoring the need to bridge the global digital divide, Dr. Mandaviya added “Global Initiative on Digital Health will facilitate in building consensus on promotion of Digital Public Goods for customization & democratization of digital tools for the world and particularly for low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).” He reiterated that “the aim of Global Initiative on Digital Health is to act as institutional framework and provide an agile & fit for purpose digital solutions with use of cutting-edge technologies.” Dr. Mandaviya also cited Ni-kshay Platform as an example of innovation and investment in health technologies, reiterating India’s commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis leveraging its own mathematical model substantiated by the end-to-end patient care, provider workflows, and digitization of the cascade of care incorporated in the platform.



Commending the World Health Organization for prioritizing the agenda of “Health for All”, Dr. Mandaviya said “the theme finds resonance with the theme of G20 India Presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as well as the notion of “Antyodaya” meaning reaching the last person in the last mile.” Highlighting the impact of Covid-19 on the world, The Union Health Minister noted that though the pandemic has indeed taken a toll on our healthcare systems, it is vital maintain the momentum and work in tandem to translate our vision of ‘Health for All’ into reality, and ensure a healthier tomorrow for the coming generations.



The full text of address of the Union Health Minister is as under:



India acknowledges WHO for prioritizing the agenda of “Health for All” which is the overarching theme for our collective efforts towards bolstering healthcare ecosystems. Aligned with India’s guiding principle of “Antyodaya” which means reaching the last person till the last mile, this theme highlights the interconnectedness of today’s world.



The unanticipated Covid-19 crisis has further strengthened our agenda of a connected world and in view of the same, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji enunciated India’s G20 Presidency with the guiding principle of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Under our G-20 Presidency, India has prioritized Health Emergency Preparedness, Access to Medical Countermeasures and Digital Health to achieve Universal Health Coverage. India is equally committed to take pro-active steps to eliminate disease burden of Tuberculosis. India has developed its own mathematical model which is more realistic and factors in all the local evidence.



Leveraging our strength in health technologies, the Ni-kshay Platform provides end-to-end patient care, provider workflows, and digitization of the cascade of care. Excellencies, We are also proposing Global Medical Countermeasures Platform with distributed manufacturing and R&D through regional networks as well as a Global Initiative for Digital Health to bridge the global digital divide.



The Global Medical Countermeasures Platform aims to ensure equitable access to safe, high-quality, cost-effective medical countermeasures to all the countries. Global Initiative on Digital Health will act as an institutional framework and aim to provide an agile & fit for purpose digital solutions with use of cutting-edge technologies. Through this initiative, we are building consensus on promotion of Digital Public Goods for customization & democratization of digital tools, for the world and particularly for low-and middle-income countries (LMICs). Excellencies, despite ongoing Covid fatigue in healthcare systems, we must remain consistent in our efforts. Health for All is not just a noble aspiration, but a crucial imperative.