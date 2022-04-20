Union HRD minister asks UGC to revisit exam guidelines in view of COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: As the cases of COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country with each passing day, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit its guidelines on conducting exams for the next academic calendar.

"I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," Nishank tweeted.

Notably, the final decision on the cancellation of exams is yet to be taken by the authorities.

The Union Minister posted the message on Twitter a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the apex court that deliberations for cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard was likely to get finalised by Wednesday.

The judicature had last week asked the CBSE to consider cancelling the exams in response to a petition from a group of parents. The exams are scheduled from July 1 to 15. (ANI)