Union Home Minister Attends 60th Convocation Of Lucknow Versity

Lucknow: The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ram Naik and the Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh attended the 60th Annual Convocation of the Lucknow University in Lucknow today.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the University, laid stress on improving the quality of education due to global competition. He also called for research in Universities that would benefit the society.

In his address as Chief Guest on the occasion, Shri Rajnath Singh exhorted the youth to actively participate in the administrative and political system of the country. Pointing out that India is repository of culture and literature, the Union Home Minister said the students can apply this knowledge gainfully for the nation building. He said that the educational institutions should not only impart academic education but also help the students learn value education and morals for character building and holistic learning.

Shri Rajnath Singh later presented degrees to 192 students including 159 girls who constituted 83 percent of all passed out students.

On the occasion the University bestowed upon Shri Rajnath Singh the Honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (D. Sc).