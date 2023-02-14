Union Health Ministry Organises 'Cycle For Health' Rally At Lady Hardinge Medical College

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare organises a Cyclathon with the theme, ‘Cycle for Health’ at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) today. Faculty, staff and students participated with great fervour and in huge numbers. Such rallies are being organised to promote physical and mental well-being and inform our citizens about environment friendly conveyance.

Mega cycling events in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) today. These activities are being done as part of the ongoing “Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar” year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living. In accordance to this, Health Melas will also be organized on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be conducted.

Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya who is also known as a “Green MP” for his enthusiasm for cycling, have been urging people to use bicycle to promote health and fitness. Participants at LHMC including younger generation were also encouraged to inculcate healthy practices in their lives to ensure physical and mental benefits. Physical activities help in keeping away many of the non-communicable and life-style diseases.

In a tweet posted by the Union Health Minister yesterday, he encouraged everyone to take part in the initiative.

As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), Government of India is taking various steps to fulfil the vision of ensuring Health and Wellness of all citizens and making it an integral part of our daily lives.

Shri Vishal Chauhan, JS, Dr. (Prof). Atul Goel, DGHS, Dr. Subhash Giri, Director (LHMC), other senior officials of Ministry along with faculty, staff and students of LHMC participated in the mega cycling event.