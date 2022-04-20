Union Govt Hikes Ex Mill Price Of Sugar In UP

Lucknow: In a major relief to the sugar industry struggling with low market price of the commodity and mounting arrears of the farmers, the Union government has hiked the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar by 7 percent to Rs 31 kg.

Now, Rs 31 a kg ex-mill becomes a benchmark for wholesale market price.

The sugar industry not enthused with the hike said the hike will not make much of an impact in medium term on the domestic sugar sector, bogged down by a global glut and rising inventories. The industry apprehends that the central and the state government will now step up pressure on the sugar mills to clear farmers' arrears.

In the crucial election year, with the Lok Sabha polls merely a few weeks away, the extra elbow room provided to mills in the form of the seven per cent hike in MSP pitches the Yogi Adityanath government in a much comfortable position. The NDA government in interim budget has already announced dole of annual Rs 6,000 to the small and marginal farmers. Although, the MSP hike improves the realisation of the beleaguered mills in the backdrop of outstanding for the current 2018-19 crushing season rising to almost Rs 22,000 crore, yet it remains below the average cost of production, which the private millers peg at almost Rs 34/kg. However, coupled with sugar and realisation from sugarcane byproducts, such as bagasse, ethanol, cogeneration etc, which account for nearly 15% of total realisation by an average sugar complex/unit, the current level should be sufficient to settle arrears.

An official of the sugarcane department said here on Saturday that the sugar mills would get some extra liquidity (estimated Rs.6000 cr) and there would be some sentimental impact" to expedite the payment of arrears. The official said that recently, there has been some unrest among the farmers regarding arrears and this hike would provide some extra cash with the mills to pay farmers, while also ensuring that the sugar prices do not crash over the next 2-3 months. Currently, UP, which is India's top sugar producer, accounts for nearly Rs 10,000 crore of total outstanding.

"The hike would give us some leeway regarding our working capital requirement. In fact, the big groups stand to benefit more from this hike than smaller and standalone units" an official of the UPSMA said.

A senior official with a leading sugar producer in UP on the condition of anonymity said the move puts mills at the "marginal position" and allows them to clear arrears, especially in the backdrop of the sugar recovery of private mills improving to nearly 11%. The official said though the breakeven point for the mills came to about Rs 33-34/kg, yet the mills could comfortably settle their payment commitments at this MSP level.

The government has mandated industry to export 5 million tons of sugar in the sugar season Oct-18 to Sept-19. However, so far 0.67 million tons has been exported till February 6. 0. Total exports are likely to be 1.1 million tons. UNI