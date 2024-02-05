Union Finance Minister not releasing funds for Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accuses Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of not releasing Rs 5,300 crores for Karnataka's Upper Bhadra Project

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of not releasing funds for the Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka despite "announcing Rs 5,300 crores" for it.

"I know that Nirmala Sitharaman is a very intelligent leader and a Minister. But she represents Karnataka. As far as irrigation is concerned in Karnataka, for the Upper Bhadra Project, the Finance Minister had announced that she is going to give Rs 5,300 crores for the Bhadra project. Was it not her announcement?" Shivakumar told reporters.

Questioning the Finance Minister for not releasing funds though she had earlier announced, Shivakumar said, "Without having the policy I think no Minister will announce without any recommendation. She had announced it in her budget before the elections. Have they released it?"

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Sitharaman has all the power to rectify whatever injustice has been done.

"Even on the Finance Commission issue, whatever discrepancy is there, they have the entire power to rectify it, and give justice to whatever injustice has been done," he said.

Taking a dig at Sitharaman, Shivakumar said the Union Finance Minister should have gifted a GIFT City for Karnataka just like she did for Gujarat.

"For example in Gujarat, I think they have announced GIFT City. Let her gift Karnataka also. She is from Karnataka. Let ger give one GIFT City to Karnataka," he said.



Earlier on Sunday, Shivakumar lambasted the State BJP leaders for constantly criticising the Congress government on drought relief and alleged that they were not doing anything to seek drought relief from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "The state BJP leaders haven't made any efforts to hold a meeting with the BJP government in the Centre to seek drought relief funds for the state, which is reeling under severe drought. Instead, they are busy criticising the state government."



—ANI