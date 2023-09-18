    Menu
    Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals

    Nidhi Khurana
    September18/ 2023
    New Delhi: There was much anticipation for a meeting of the Union Cabinet here in this city after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament on Monday evening.

    The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, yet nothing came out of it.

    Premier Narendra Modi presided over the meeting, which included ministers from the Union such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.—Inputs from Agencies

