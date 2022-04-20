Union Cabinet gives nod to 100 Smart City projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared 100 Smart City Projects and the old housing projects initiated by the previous government also got cleared, according to sources. The Smart City project was announced in July 2014 in the current government's first Union Budget last year. Earlier this month, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had said the project will be rolled from the next month onwards and then the competition, race will start. The Centre will be a facilitator with regard to smart cities and government will do the hand holding, he had told the industry promising all support in implementation of projects they identify. Lot of companies are showing interest because now the government has allowed FDI, he had added. Meanwhile, Smart Cities Council India, which has been formed to promote development of smart cities, will launch a guide to help urban planners understand the framework of smart city and take steps to improve city's infrastructure. US-based Smart Cities Council, an industry coalition to advance smart city development and innovation, had reached agreement with Foundation of Infrastructure Research Studies Training President Pratap Padode to launch the India chapter. The Indian chapter would recruit smart cities experts in the country to develop a 'Readiness Guide for India', the Council said in a statement. The guide, which will have local case studies, would also enable city leaders and urban planners to understand the comprehensive framework of a smart city and take actionable steps toward major city infrastructure improvements.