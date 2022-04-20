Union Budget Will Pave Way For Self-Reliant India: U'khand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as a way forward for building a self-reliant India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Founded mainly on six pillars, the Budget focuses on the development of basic infrastructure and job creation besides taking care of villages and farmers,' Rawat said at a press conference. The Budget reflects the aspirations of people and will pave the way for building a self-reliant India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that it reflected his strong will. Praising the Budget for a hike in allocation for health, rural and farming sectors, Rawat said it will help achieve the objective of a healthy and secure India.

He said several provisions have been made in it to double the income of farmers.

The rural infrastructure development fund has been increased from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore and the micro irrigation fund will also be doubled, the CM said. —PTI