Union Budget Is Bundle Of Lies: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the union budget saying it was a bundle of lies in which there was everything except truth.

"What will you do by bringing this budget when every sector in the country has decreased," Mr Yadav made these comments on his Twitter handle. He said in this budget the government made false promises. "There is no relief for the landless farmers and labourers," he said. "After five years' pain and atrocities, the farmers, traders, unemployed youths, all want to get rid of the BJP," the SP president said. "The government has tried to project good things but people of the country are fed up with this BJP Government and its fake promises. Now they will not change their minds with these sops announced in the union budget," the SP president claimed. UNI