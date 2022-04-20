Union Budget Anti-Poor, Pro-Capitalists: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has dubbed the Union Budget presented in Parliament today as anti-poor and pro-capitalists.

In a statement issued here, she said like the previous budgets of the Narendra Modi government, this one was also "anti-poor and pro-capitalists". "What happened to Modis promise of achchey din he had made before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014?" she asked.

Mayawati also accused the prime minister of making "misleading speeches and claims".

The BJP-led NDA government has cared a fig for the poor, the labourers, the farmers and the working class as a result of which unemployment is rising and the chasm between the rich and the poor widening, she claimed.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented his fifth budget.

It was the last full-fledged budget of the BJP-led NDA government before the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2019, and the ruling alliance hopes that its emphasis on rural sector will help it connect with masses.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah said the Budget gives new wings to aspirations of the poor as he cited measures aimed at giving a boost to farmers, infrastructure, rural sector and small and medium enterprises. PTI