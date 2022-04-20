Uniform education to end class-based system: Imran

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minis-ter Imran Khan has said that a uniform education system would end the class-based system in the country as all children would get equal opportunities. The premier made the remarks on Monday while chairing a meeting on uniform education curriculum, Dawn news reported. As per plan, uniform education will be introduced in classes six to eight in 2022 and from nine to 12 grades in 2023. Khan said the new policy would not only improve the quality of education but also provide equal opportunities to all students. He stressed the need for capacity building of teachers for proper implementation of uniform education system, adding that the new system should be a role model for other countries as well. Speaking to Dawn news after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said he was hopeful that the uniform education system would be introduced in April 2021 at the primary level in all schools and religious seminaries of the country. He said the books based on new curriculum had already been published.

— IANS