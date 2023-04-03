Unidentified body of man found in Delhi, probe launched

New Delhi: An unidentified man's body was found in a plastic bag in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi on Monday morning, an official said.

A call was received at 7.27 a.m. from Rajdhani Medicose Chinot Basti to the Nabi Karim police station's control room reporting a body wrapped in plastic.

"A police team was dispatched to the spot where they found that a dead body of a male person aged about 30-35 years was lying packed in a plastic bag having injury marks on the head. Sincere efforts were made for identification of the deceased but it couldn't be identified," said a senior police official.

"On physical inspection of crime scene and its surroundings, blood stains were found on the street no-10 which was due to dragging of body. Primary probe raised suspicion on a person living in a house located about 80 metres from scene of crime, but he was absconding," said the official.

The mortuary at RML Hospital carefully stored the corpse until an autopsy could be performed.

"A case under section 302/201 of the IPC has been registered at Nabi Karim Police Sataion and investigation is in progress. The CCTV footages is being examined and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the accused person," the official added.—Inputs from Agencies