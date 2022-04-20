UNICEF scales up delivery of supplies for COVID-19 across LatAm, Caribbean

United Nations: The UN Children''s Fund (UNICEF) is stepping up delivery of health and hygiene items for families and health workers in 12 Latin American and Caribbean countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the fund.

Items locally procured and distributed included hand sanitizers, soap, water supplies and personal protective equipment as well as face masks, gowns, gloves, disposable face shields, goggles and coveralls, the UNICEF said in a press release on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite extreme market conditions and logistical constraints, the UNICEF is planning to ship about 52 tonnes of vital supplies to be distributed in the coming weeks and months in Latin America and the Caribbean, including 220,000 face masks, 50,000 coveralls, 32,400 disposable face shields and 1,500 goggles, it said.

In addition to the international shipments, UNICEF offices in the region are also searching for and procuring critical supplies in local markets to support domestic economies, it said.

