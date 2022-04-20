UNICEF joins hands with Govt of India to measure nutrition level of kids

New Delhi: UNICEF has joined hands with Government of India to conduct first ever national survey to measure nutrition levels of children in the nation.





As per a report, the data is being collected to quantify deficiencies of vitamin, micro nutrients and mineral among children.





As per a report from UNICEF, the findings of the exercise will start to trickle early next year.





A total of 1,20,000 children in the age group of 0-19 years are being surveyed across the country through systematic random sampling as part of the exercise.





The survey has been completed in seven states and will be concluded in another five states by the end of this year, it said.





All the states of the country are expected to be covered by the end of 2017.





UNICEF's Nutrition Specialist Jee Hyun Rah explained how lack of data leads to gaps in government policies which can be addressed through this comprehensive 'National Nutrition Survey'.





PTI