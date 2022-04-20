Unhappy over their marriage, man shoots daughter, son-in-law in Rampur

Rampur: Acouple who married against the wishes of the woman's family, was shot by her father at their residence in Saidnagar in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, but both of them survived the injuries. Informing about the incident, Arun Kumar, Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) of Rampur said, "In Saidnagar area, a man named Prashant Kumar married a woman from Kashipur, Uttarakhand in early September. The girl's family was unhappy with the marriage. As per the preliminary information, the father of the girl has caused upper arm injuries to both the girl and the boy. The doctor has referred then to a higher medical centre from the district hospital."

He added that an FIR in the case was being registered and police will investigate the case further. According to the victim Kamini Gautam, her father Vinod Kumar Gautam shot her and her husband.

"My father Vinod Kumar Gautam, who lives in Kashipur Uttarakhand, came to our home in Saidnagar and shot me and my husband, Prashant Kumar," A relative of the family told ANI that the married couple were maternal cousins and have married without the permission of the girl's family.

"They were maternal cousins, and have married without the consent of the girl's family. Her father, along with her brother came to their house in Saidnagar and father shot the married couple," the relative added. —ANI