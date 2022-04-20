Unhappy MLAs can complain to central leaders: Yediyurappa

Davangere (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would not buckle down to any threats from anyone and dared his opponents to do whatever they wanted.

Interacting with the media at the helipad here, Yediyurappa said that he was least bothered with allegations levelled against him by his detractors.

"If anyone has any problems or issues with regard to the cabinet expansion, let all those go to New Delhi and discuss there instead of discussing with you (media) all," he retorted in response to a question about a "CD" playing a big role in the cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister claimed that he had secured assurance from the party top brass to complete his term in the office, and hence, would not like to bother about any criticism.

"If someone thinks, I can be terrified, then he or she is mistaken. I am the Chief Minister of this state. Let those trying scare me with their loose talk at least maintain the dignity of the post," he said.

He added that all cannot be made ministers and that is a fact. "I know 10 to 12 MLAs are showing their anger against me over not inducting them into the cabinet. Fair enough, if they have a grouse, let them go there (Delhi)... I am warning them now itself, let them not cross the limits," he said.

Yediyurappa, however, did not respond to queries on the non-induction of Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna Naidu, who defected from Congress and joined the BJP, despite his promise.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his 17-month-old government by inducting seven new Ministers and dropping Excise Minister H. Nagesh.

Those sworn-in as ministers on Wednesday are Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, M.T.B. Nagaraj, Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani, R. Shankar, C.P. Yogeeshwara and Angara S.

Other aspirants - party chief whip, Sunil Kumar, Basanagouda Patil, M.P. Renukacharya, Sathish Reddy, G.H. Thippa Reddy, S. A. Ramadass and A. H. Vishwanath, who could not make it, had been quite vocal in expressing their displeasure.

The rebel MLAs were upset that region wise, Bengaluru and Belagavi got more prominence in the cabinet. At present, Bengaluru's share rose to eight, while Belagavi's share rose to five in the 34 member cabinet including the CM. In terms of caste equation, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to which Yediyurapppa belongs has got 11 ministries and second dominant Vokkaliga legislators got seven ministerial berths.

—IANS