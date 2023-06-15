UNGA approves India's memorial wall resolution

United Nations: A resolution proposed by India to create a memorial wall at the United Nations headquarters here to memorialise dead peacekeepers was unanimously approved by the General Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. The resolution was passed in the UNGA on Wednesday with a record 190 co-sponsorships, just days before his official state visit to the United States.

The draught resolution "Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers" was introduced on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly Hall by India's Permanent Representative Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj and unanimously passed.—Inputs from Agencies