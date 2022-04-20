Unfortunate That SP Hasn't Responded To My Call For Unity Among Socialist Parties: Shivpal

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said despite his call for unity among all parties following the socialist ideology, it was unfortunate that there was no "positive reaction" from the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal Yadav attacked the ruling BJP government in the state, claiming it had completely failed on all fronts and there was a lot of anger among the people as the Yogi Adityanath regime had not been able to give security and justice to women.

"I have repeatedly said that all those with samajwadi (socialist) ideology should come at one place and make such a coordination that everyone gets respect," Shivpal Yadav said in a statement issued here.

"As far as the Samajwadi Party is concerned, it has not given a positive reaction to my request... I did not have talks with anyone in the SP," he added.

Shivpal Yadav is the estranged uncle of SP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. He had formed a breakaway group after differences with his nephew.

"It is unfortunate that talks could not proceed despite my clear intentions," he said, adding that the PSPL will not merge with any other party.

"I want to assure my party workers and office bearers that there will be no compromise with their honour. I once again call upon all the like minded parties to unite," he added.

The PSPL chief said he was constantly working on strengthening the organisation and a ''padayatra'' (march) of villages across Uttar Pradesh will begin from December 24.

"The purpose of this yatra is to reach every village in the state and spread the party''s ideology among the public," he said.

Shivpal Yadav also targeted the BJP over the farmers'' protest.

"Farmers of Punjab and Haryana going to Delhi against the farm laws are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations. Tear gas, sticks and water canons are being used on them despite the harsh winter. Those who commit such inhuman acts do not have the right to remain in power," he said. —PTI