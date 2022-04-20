Unfortunate SC Didn't Entertain Review Petition In Ayodhya Case Despite Glaring Errors: Zafaryab Jilani

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Zafaryab Jilani on Thursday said that it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court did not entertain the review petition against its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

"I personally feel that it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court did not entertain our review petition despite several glaring and apparent errors," Jilani told ANI. He said that he will consult their senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan to chalk out a future course of action.

"Without looking into the Supreme Court order, we cannot say what our next step is going to be. We will consult our senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan and take a decision," Jilani said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

The apex court hader 9, unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. The court had also directed to allot 5-acre land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.