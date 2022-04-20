Unfair and anti-constitutional stand of Shiv Sena on setting up film-industry in Noida (UP)

It refers to opposition by Shiv Sena to decision of UP government to set a big film-industry with all facilities at Greater Noida (near Yamuna expressway) in size double the area presently Bollywood film-industry has available for shooting films and TV serials.

India is one nation, and every state has right to take decisions on starting new innovative projects of larger public-interest. As such UP is not snatching anything from Mumbai or Maharashtra. Such opposition was not even witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir when it was full state before abolishing article 370 and 35-A of the constitution. Film-industry is not monopoly of any particular city or state as is being claimed by Shiv Sena. It would have been better if Shiv Sena through its hold on Maharashtra legislature and Bombay civic body would have not taken revengeful stand against bold and young film actress hailing from Himachal Pradesh for which even Bombay High Court ordered against Mumbai civic body.

It may be recalled that once Mumbai had a monopoly in Indian cricket-team about half-a-century ago. But gradually Mumbai lost the monopoly and Indian cricket-team is happily comprising of youngsters from other states. Same will happen to film-industry if revengeful steps are continued to be taken at behest of Maharashtra political rulers against film-personalities of outside the state.

—The Hawk Features