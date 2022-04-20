Unexplored So Far, Now Virtual Rage For French In Chandannnagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): Unexplored since last around 500 years, now Chandannnagar is a virtual rage among the people of West Bengal for its French parlance, French culture, French life style, French people, French food, French bakery, French knacks, French postures, the very Frenchism as such at a time when countrywide, French is a craze but is beyond reach as France is no way synonymous with India. But in Chandannnagar, it is French all the way . Like Voter pour le BJP (Vote for BJP), voter et soutenir TMC (vote & support TMC), BJP fera du Bengale son ancien or BJP fera du Bengale son ancien sonar polyvalent Bangla traduit (BJP will make Bengal its old all round sonar bangla), Jookto Front Government in West Bengal (Gouvernement du Front Jookto au Bengale occidental), voter, soutenir, elire jookto front (vote, support, elect Jookto Front).....and more engrossing ones so close to heart but French way : On se fait la bise? (shall we give each other a kiss?), Si on prenait un verre un de ces quatres? or Tu veux sortir avec moi? or Je peux vous offrir un verre? or On peut se tutoyer? or Vous etes celibataire on se fait un calin?...all related to Cupid but in sweet French making its glory so lovable as practised by the local crowds in Chandannagar where from school itself, all aspects of French are a must among the masses of all hues...And this was unknown, unexplored so far... Chandannagar (also known by its former name Chandernagore and French name Chandernagor) is a city in the Hooghly district in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is headquarter of the Chandannagore subdivision and is part of the area covered by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

Chandannagar (also known by its former name Chandernagore and French name Chandernagor) is a city in the Hooghly district in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is headquarter of the Chandannagore subdivision and is part of the area covered by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).

Located on the western bank of Hooghly River, the town was a former French colony of India. The city has a unique culture due to the mixed Bengali culture and French culture, different from other cities in West Bengal. Indo-French architecture is seen in the colonial bungalows, most of which are in a dilapidated state.[1] The town still retains some of its Francophone culture.