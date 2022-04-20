Unemployment rate dips in UP: CMIE

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government recently achieved another feat by bringing down the unemployment rate to 4.1 per cent in February this year as per a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The statewide unemployment rate and figures were released by the CMIE recently.

Last year, in the wake of the corona-induced lockdown, the unemployment rate in the state had sky-rocketed to 21 per cent.

In Rajasthan, it was over 25 per cent during the same period.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal, said that as per CMIE figures, the unemployment rate was 17.5 per cent before 2017.

In early 2020, the state government managed to keep it at 10 per cent but outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns posed a challenge before the government as the unemployment rose to 21 per cent.

Sehgal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a series of steps were initiated by the MSME sector, which is also considered as the largest job giver sector.

These measures helped the state in recovering from Covid-triggered economic gloom and gradually, global giants started being attracted towards the state, triggering economic activities.

To address problems faced by migrants, the state government had also set up a Migrant Commission and all these measures enabled the state to bring down the unemployment rate to 4.1 per cent from 21 per cent in 2020.

The state has already risen to the number two position in the 'ease of doing business' in the Yogi Adityanath regime and also its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is next only to Maharashtra, leaving behind even Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

--IANS