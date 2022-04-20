    Menu
    World

    Unemployment Marches Higher In Europe Amid Pandemic

    April20/ 2022


    Frankfurt, Germany: Unemployment has risen for a fifth straight month in Europe amid concern that extensive government support programs won't be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions on activity afloat forever.

    The jobless rate rose to 8.1% in the 19 countries that use the euro currency in August, up from 7.9% in July, official statistics showed Thursday. Some 13.2 million people were unemployed and the number of those out of work rose by 251,000.

    Economists expect a further rise as wage support programs expire, while an increase in infections in many countries has increased fears that some restrictions on business interaction may have to be re-impose

    —ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in