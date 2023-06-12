Underworld don Chhota Rajan's associate dies during treatment

Hardoi: On Monday, authorities announced that Khan Mubarak, a close associate of crime boss Chhota Rajan, had died while receiving medical care. District Officer Hardoi Mangla Prasad Singh said that Khan Mubarak, 43, had been hospitalised for several days due to pneumonia.

He was being cared for at the medical school hospital when he passed away.

Mubarak, a local of the Ambedkar Nagar district, was one of the top 10 most wanted criminals in all of Uttar Pradesh and was involved in multiple high-profile gun battles. Throughout India, notably in Maharashtra, his name was linked to the extortion of millions of rupees and gun battles.—Inputs from Agencies