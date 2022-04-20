Undertrial Prisoner Commits Suicide In Barrack

Shahjahanpur: An undertrial prisoner of District Jail here died on Monday at a hospital where he was taken after he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in his prison barrack, police said.

The prisoner identified as Harpal Yadav (32) from Pidra village under limits of Mirzapur Police Station.

"A patient was brought to us in a critical condition. He died during the treatment," said a doctor at the District Hospital. Rakesh Kumar, Jail Superintendent, said the prisoner was charged under the three cases under Sections 307, 302, 504, 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. All cases were from Jalalabad.

The Jail Superintendent said that when the police team went to prison for a parade, which is conducted on a weekly basis to review the condition of prisoners, Yadav was also present there. "He was present during the parade. When we left the place we came to know that he has committed suicide using his lungi. When we reached the jail premises, he was breathing so we shifted him to hospital but he died during the treatment," he said. "An investigation will be done and action will be taken accordingly," he added. —ANI