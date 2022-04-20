Understand Death, Begin To Live

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The river bank glimmers at night, Aarti lights and funeral pyres. The mystical city runs in parallel: The Gods are awake, while others come there to sleep, forever.

Early in the morning, I made my way amidst the narrow, winding alleys, lost among the Banarasi silk saree shops, kachori sellers, and decorated cows, while students were rushing to the city's ancient colleges to learn music, arts, and Sanatan Dharma. I navigated through the numerous ashrams and shrines, allowing the morning rays of the Sun God and rhythmic temple bells to be my guide to the ghats. When I arrived at 7am, it was a splendid sight seeing Her blue waters gracefully flow and welcoming all. I observed devoted ghat sweepers, boat walas preparing their wooden boats, priestly people performing Surya Namaskar in an early morning Ganges dip, while others simply bathed, lost in themselves.

I came to Varanasi to understand Death.

On my way to my hired boat, crowded among hundreds of withered boats, I purchased a religious offering from young sellers swarming around me: a pre-arranged leaf plate consisting of marigold flowers, an incense stick, and a diya, unsure if this offering is truly meaningful to the sacred Mother Ganga. Does it satisfy Her? Or is it meant for our souls to feel this act will somehow secure us a space in the sky of salvation?

As the boat wala, Jai Kishan, and I rowed at a slow, smooth pace along Mother Ganga with the help of the Wind God, he began story-telling about the famous ghats belonging to the Gods, sages, and poets. He pointed out the Kashi Vishwanath temple and other ancient domes, some now weathered and tilted. I wondered about this city: Is it a microcosm of Hinduism?

As we rowed along, the golden hue of the rising Sun God, against the oldest living city in the world, was an unforgettable sight. I observed the rich tapestry of dilapidated, yet colorfully stacked buildings, sounds of soul-stirring mantras and temple drums making my heart beat faster, and the fragrance of incense filling the air; my senses were awakened. The heritage city was bustling with morning Divine energy, as Jai Kishan became silent and allowed me to soak it all in.

I observed life (and death) happening, simultaneously. Many arriving to simply die. For this is "the" place to die. It's a gateway to God.

Jai Kishan and I reached Manakarnika ghat, the cremation ghat, overseen by the Death God. I asked him to pause, so I could watch from the river. It was a grim sight, about 30 cremations happening simultaneously. Men of each family reciting mantras as they piously carried their deceased loved one to the ghat, dressed in their white-colored clothing and shaved heads. The priests and their helper boys were doing their job diligently, right there, on the stairwell leading to the holy River Goddess. Before the pyre was lit, final flower and holy water offerings were made to the shroud-covered body, while family members remained in a tearful silence.

Salvation! Moksha! This is what Varanasi promises.

My mind began racing. Is it simply a funeral in this city that offers Moksha? What about our life deeds? And what about the years of good karma and love we spread? Could I just sin all my life but pre-arrange to die here and still attain Moksha?

I got off the boat and sat on the ghat stairwell, observing the rituals of body after body, ashes after ashes, being immersed into the holy river. One minute it's a physical form, and the next minute a pile of ash going back to the Earth God, and eventually mixing with the River Goddess, as salt mixes in ocean water.

After a couple of hours of contemplation, the smoke and toxic aroma from the multiple funerals began nauseating me. And the loudness of simultaneous chants ensuring the Gods heard these prayers, further made me feel sick. Or was it my own mind unable to digest what I was observing? Little boys, serving as priest assistants, scurrying around, made me wonder are these children already immune to the concept of death? Have they conquered the greatest of all fears, Death? Or are they on autopilot, emotionless?

I asked Jai Kishan to take me across the river, I needed an escape. And there I sat on the opposite river bank till sunset, observing Death from afar, with just a pack of Parle-G biscuits and a water bottle.

Akasha, the Space God, whispered to me, "This body is nothing more than the 5 elements, the same 5 elements responsible for this creation. Bones are earth element, blood is water element, lungs are air element, digestion is fire element, and this body capsule is the space element. We come from these elements, and go back to these elements. We are not separate from nature." This knowledge gave me reassurance. But what about all the mind-stuff: thoughts, feelings, intellect, ego, memories? Where do they fit in? Akasha continued, "That's not who you are. It's simply a self-created false identity, built layer upon layer, so you think you are 'this or that' with all your worldly labels. Reflect on who you really are."

How can I separate mind from body, aren't they both part of me? But who am I?

As I observed the next round of funerals, I recalled the words of many saints. "This body is simply changing clothes, life after life. You are not this body, you are divine consciousness. Awaken the God within you and you'll be free from rebirth."

Was that the answer? That I am a sleeping God, an Atman, waiting to awaken into Paramatma?

I began wondering as each urn of ashes was gracefully floating along the holy river, which souls "made it" and which ones are destined for rebirth. Or did they all make it because they're here in Varanasi? Where and when will they be reborn? Will they start from animal kingdom again or pick up where they left off on the spiritual ladder?

The River Goddess answered that She has been tirelessly and endlessly carrying the same Unrealized souls thousands of times. She further explained we are reborn where we left off, spiritually. And that our karmas determine the quality of our next life. But to become fully Realized is no easy task, for the average soul takes 8.4 million births before a human birth, followed by many human births for the soul to finally reach its destination, Self-Realization. I began imagining myself as previously being an ant, a lizard, and a monkey begging for a human body. She suddenly exclaimed, "Don't waste this precious life, attain moksha while living!"

Attain Moksha while living? Does that mean this human body is "the" vehicle?

After reflecting and meditating upon Her words, I noticed the Sun God was ready to rest. I had a final thought: We enter this world naked with nothing, and leave this world naked with nothing. Everything in between is just a life story, it's what you want to make of it.

As Jai Kishan was rowing towards me to pick me up, I observed his 70-year old body, worn-out yet strong in appearance, where each wrinkle revealed his own hardships. I began wondering about his dharma, carrying people daily on the holy river, and allowing each one to have their own experience. He docked his boat with a smile, and off we went.

The skies turned a beautiful pink, and a soft glow remained, setting the stage for the evening Aarti spectacle. This was the holiest of all Aarti's I had ever witnessed. I sat in the still boat, palms in prayer pose, observing the Fire God fully awakened, moving in synchronized circles, worshipping Mother Ganga to mesmerizing chants.

I then decided to make my leaf plate offering to the holy river, and did a final worship with tears of gratitude in my eyes. She gave me the space to understand Death, and enlightened me with Her knowledge. I observed my offering floating away in Her waters with the Moon God as my witness. I realized one day I, too, will be floating in Her safe waters.

I began to live.

"In one minute death will rob all of what you have. Before death robs you, let go. Wake up and see nothing is yours. It is such freedom I tell you, such freedom!" ~ Wisdom by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji