Underground Cabling Project Inaugurated In Kumbh Mela Area Near Haridwar

Haridwar: Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated an underground cabling project in the Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar through video-conferencing.

The Haridwar Kumbh Mela formally begins on Thursday.

The project is implemented under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and is commissioned by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited.

The Power Finance Corporation, which is the nodal agency for the project, has sanctioned Rs 381.35 crore for it.

The up-gradation project will help in providing uninterrupted electricity to the consumers in the region and put an end to disruptions in power supply caused due to heavy rains and wind, officials said.

It will not only reduce the risk of accidents caused due to loose wires but will also help in beautifying commercial areas around the region, they said. The project will also lessen traffic pressure as road widening work can be executed with the cables being completely underground, the officials said. —PTI