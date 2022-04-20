New Delhi: Power Minister R K Singh today laid foundation stone of underground cabling project in the Kumbh area of Haridwar.

The project is very significant as Haridwar is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in India and a large number of devotees visit this holy city round the year, a power ministry statement said.

Underground cables have several advantages like reduced losses, low chances of developing faults and low maintenance costs whereas overhead lines are vulnerable to lightning strikes which may lead to interruption.

Speaking after the foundation laying ceremony, Singh said that millions of devotees come to Haridwar during Kumbh and this project will ensure the safety of pilgrims and enhance the aesthetics of the divine city. The project will benefit citizens of Uttarakhand by way of reduced electricity losses. Roads will also become wider once overhead electric poles are removed. This project will be implemented in Haridwar under the government?s flagship scheme ?Integrated Power Development Scheme? (IPDS), he added. PTI