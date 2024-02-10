Under Yogi Govt's Campaign, 1,748 Panchayats In Uttar Pradesh Claim To Have Become TB-Free

Lucknow: The Yogi government has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh, with 1,748 out of 57,647 gram panchayats claiming to be TB-free.

The Health Department will meticulously verify these claims, and upon confirmation, the villages will be honoured with a TB-free certificate by the District Magistrate, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

"CM Yogi has consistently emphasised the importance of combating TB and has been actively involved in monitoring the progress of the Health Department's initiatives through regular review meetings. The assertion of TB-free status by these panchayats is a testament to CM Yogi's unwavering commitment," the CMO said in the release.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this initiative on World Tuberculosis Day (March 24) in Varanasi. Following CM Yogi's directives, the District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPRO) have been tirelessly working to realise the vision of healthier and happier panchayats by eliminating grave diseases like tuberculosis.

Across various districts, including Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Unnao, Mathura, and Lucknow, numerous panchayats have stepped forward to claim TB-free status, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm for this noble cause.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, the Joint Director/State Tuberculosis Control Programme Officer, has outlined a stringent verification process based on diverse parameters, ensuring that only deserving panchayats receive the TB-free certification by February 20. This meticulous approach underscores the government's commitment to achieving tangible results in the fight against TB.

"Under the aegis of the Yogi government's campaign, there's a palpable sense of competition among panchayats to expedite the process of achieving TB-free status. The panchayats are proactively expanding testing efforts and raising awareness about TB through community gatherings and door-to-door screenings. Village leaders recognise the urgency of early detection and treatment initiation, thereby mobilising resources to ensure swift action," the press release added.

Moreover, concerted efforts are underway to ensure proper nutrition and access to healthcare facilities for individuals undergoing TB treatment. The Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Center) has emerged as a crucial ally, offering convenient testing facilities closer to home.

Additionally, various activities aimed at promoting TB awareness and prevention have been incorporated into the Panchayat Development Plans (PDP). Communities have been thoroughly briefed on TB symptoms, prevention measures, debunking misconceptions, treatment adherence, available screening facilities, and the government's support system for TB patients.

Block Development Officers are actively facilitating the verification process by submitting the requisite documentation for eligible gram panchayats at the block level to the District Tuberculosis Officer, further streamlining efforts towards achieving TB-free Uttar Pradesh, the press release added. —ANI