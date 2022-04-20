Under Pressure to Repay Loan, Farmer Commits Suicide in UP Village

Etah: A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here after an employee of the bank he had taken a loan from threatened to attach his property for failing to repay it, police said on Friday. The farmer, Suresh from Dhulla village under Nidhauli Kalan police station area, had been missing for the past three days and his body was found floating in a canal on Friday, they said.

According to Suresh's family, he had taken a loan of Rs 4 to 5 lakh from the bank some years ago but had not been able to repay it due to bad harvest, the police said. The family said a bank staffer visited him a few days ago and threatened to attach his house if he did not repay the loan.

Suresh had been under pressure ever since and committed suicide by jumping into the canal, they added. Suresh's body was found near Athrara village, his brother Jagdish said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.

—PTI