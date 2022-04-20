Under New Covid Guidelines, Only 'Serious Buyers' Will be Allowed in Lucknow Malls

New Delhi: Those fond of show window-shopping or just hanging out at malls and shopping complexes in Lucknow won't be able to indulge in their favourite pastime as authorities have directed owners/managements to allow entry of only 'serious buyers', that too with face masks.

As per new guidelines issued by the administration, it would be mandatory for staff at all malls and shopping complexes, as well as visitors, to wear all health safety gear to prevent coronavirus infection.

Besides, anti-Covid guidelines have been issued for other markets and shops too, with traders and shopkeepers asked to ensure that all customers wear masks and gloves while making purchases.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said: "Since the pandemic is still on, we have issued new guidelines for shopping malls and complexes. The visitors will be made aware that only serious buyers are allowed to enter malls. They will also be told to leave as soon as they are done with their shopping."

The guidelines make it mandatory for all visitors and staff to undergo proper thermal checks.

"It will be ensured that all public contact areas, including escalators, doors, railings, lifts, parking areas and others are sanitised on a regular basis to ensure the safety of both visitors and staff," the guidelines added.

Two nodal officers would be deployed to ensure health safety measures at the malls and shopping complexes.

Traders and shopkeepers have also been directed for regular sanitisation of their shops and areas frequented by buyers.

The new guidelines have, expectedly, issued a sharp reaction from mall owners.

"How do we differentiate between serious buyers and window-shoppers? Those who indulge in window-shopping often end up as buyers. We cannot ask customers to move out if they are looking at products in our store," said a multi-brand store owner.



—IANS