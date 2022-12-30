Under MGNREGA, 11.37 crore households received jobs

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Ministry of Rural Development, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Work Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has created 289.24 crore person-days of employment, providing jobs to 11.37 crore households.

According to the ministry, 2.50 crore houses have been approved for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), of which 2.11 crore have been finished as of December 15, 2022.

31.43 lakh of the 52.78 lakh residences that were supposed to be finished in the FY 2022–2023 have really been finished.

With the exception of Delhi and Chandigarh, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) has its implementation footprint throughout 6861 blocks of 723 districts throughout all states and UTs. 8.71 billion women from poor and vulnerable communities have been mobilised, creating 81 lakh Self Help Groups.

According to the ministry, it has worked to improve village connectivity through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), building 1,394 bridges and 39,413 km of roads at a total cost of Rs 23,364 crore (including State Share) in 2022.

Additionally, the government launched the Adhaar Based Payment System (ABPS). For a secure and legitimate transaction, ABPS permits Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the PMAY-G beneficiary in his or her bank account associated with the Aadhaar number of the relevant beneficiary.

The Village Development Plans (VDP), created by the Gram Panchayats adopted under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), contain prioritised time-bound actions to achieve the village's overall improvement through the convergence of resources.

For 2,538 GPs covered by SAGY, VDPs have been prepared, and work is still ongoing. A monitoring template has been created, and the progress is monitored online, to maintain tabs on the status of the projects specified in the VDP. As of December 15, 2022, these Gram Panchayats had completed 1,17,671 projects and were working on 8,100 others.

