Undaunted, Super Confident Mamata Banerjee Roars 'Khela Hobey'

Confidently Hijacks Modi's Same Slogan

New Delhi (The Hawk): Undaunted, super confident Mamata Banerjee with fully bandaged, plastered legs roars tied to wheel chair sailing on road under scorching sun "khela hobey" amid mass supporting voices of all hues thereby hijacking original inventor of that slogan Narendra Modi and reducing it into a virtual tit-bit.



In her characteristic confident sayings, she pronounced that she would canvass, campaign all throughout the state with bandaged legs and would turn that feature into unique khelaa hobey in chaste Bangla, foresee political calculators unabashedly, thereupon confidently consolidating her CM position for 3rd time in row without any interruption of any kind, BJP or no BJP...Khelaa Hobei Hobey Keentoo Mamata Deedeer Pokkhey Ebong Sarkar Tnaaree Hobey.

Mamata Banerjee's mass support (in that case, BJP's mass support from where?) provokes her saying Bangla Aamaar Maa, Baangla Aamaar Maatee, Baangaale Aamaar Mon-Praan....Dhonno hok, Dhonno hok, Hay Bangla...

From the confidence she exuded on roads of the state, it is clearly evident that she will again return to power as long as the paraphernelia of the A to Z of the electoral is netral about which mum's the word.