Uncontrolled stubble fires persist in 18 UP districts

Lucknow (The Hawk): Nearly 18 districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh have failed to curb stubble burning despite dire warnings from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A review meeting called by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra revealed the truth.

For failing to take adequate measures to curb stubble burning after paddy harvest, Mishra singled out 18 districts: Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Mathura, Sambhal, Meerut Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Fatehpur, Barabanki, Kanpur, Hardoi, and Rampur.

The state administration has taken notice of these areas, and the Chief Secretary has ordered all district secretaries to immediately begin addressing the issue.

This entails keeping an eye out on a regular basis and pursuing legal action against offenders.

Despite annual orders from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal to conduct stubble (NGT) checks, the problem persists.

Since 2019, the government of Uttar Pradesh has issued four directives related to this problem, the most recent of which was issued on October 10 of this year.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), which monitors such fires via satellite, there were 80 occurrences of crop burning in the state up until October 6th, compared to 52 the previous year.

One hundred and one cases of burning stubble were reported in 2020.

Estimates place Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab in this order of agricultural residues production: 40 MT; 31 MT; and 10 MT, respectively (28 MT).

The state agriculture agency had suggested feeding stubble to stray cattle as a major strategy to dispose of the agricultural residue last year.

The Yogi government has recommended allocating funds toward the cost of transporting stubble to shelters set up for wandering cattle.

