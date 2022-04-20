Uncertainty over class XII exam dates, practicals: Stressed students seek counselling

Jaipur: The students of Class XII CBSE Board seem to be under stress, visiting psychologists and counsellors as there is no clarity on exam dates, exam patterns, practical exams and the way forward till date.

Till last year in December, most of the students were exposed to pre-boards, were prepared for second pre-boards, then practicals and finally for boards. However, this year, things are quite uncertain with the COVID pandemic, said a parent Ankita whose son is appearing for the class XII Boards.

Most of the time, students are hooked to WhatsApp as all links for coaching and other updates appear there. The moment they miss it, they miss their class, which is a huge loss for them, she said, adding that eventually they are spending all their time on mobiles, checking WhatsApp updates, attending classes or else watching web series in the gap in between.



Dr Anamika Papriwal, a psychologist and psychotherapist in Jaipur, says, "There are many students approaching us for counselling who are distressed under lockdown. Since the last 10 months, they are neither meeting friends nor teachers for clarifying their doubts. On top of that, the uncertainty about exam dates, question paper pattern and practicals is adding to their woes which is creating a stress-like situation for them," she says.

Many students seem to be giving up and losing out on their studies, saying, "Will see whatever comes now' which is making their parents equally worried and they too are coming for counselling sessions," she added.

Ankit, a class XII student from a Maths background says, "While our class XII exam status remains unclear, many engineering institutes have already rolled out their admission forms for the next session."

"Now, we really don't know how to proceed as our foundation of class XII is lying hollow. The CBSE has reduced 30% syllabus which was important for us and was a scoring part. Now, when we haven't attended any class in a complete session, how are we going to attend practicals and appear for boards. Further, in the present circumstances, appearing for competitive and other entrance exams and cracking them is yet another challenge," he says.

Anamika says, "We have been counselling the students coming here and telling them that everybody is trying to find a solution to the present challenges. Hence, they too will emerge as winners in the long run. If online classes have come as a saviour in tough times, CBSE officials and school teachers shall also find a solution for them," she adds.

On December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fielded the questions of the students at a live interactive session and assured them that they will return to school soon as the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving. Presently, 17 states have decided to reopen schools, he informed.

Pokhriyal is now scheduled to go live with teachers on December 22.

In a recent tweet, he said, "My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me, " he said adding adding a hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive

"We will keep ourselves updated on the discussion to see if any of our concerns are being heard or not, said another class XII student Ankur.

—IANS