UNAIDS Hails India's Decision To Struck Down Section 377; Urges World To Change Discriminatory Laws

Geneva: The UN Aids on Friday hailed Supreme Court of India's decision to struck down Section 377 of the Penal Code, which criminalized same-sex sexual relations.

The UNAIDS on Zero discrimination day also called on the countries to examine discriminatory provisions in their laws and policies and make positive changes to ensure equality, inclusion and protection.

"Discrimination based on a person's HIV status is a violation of their human rights. On Friday's #ZeroDiscrimination Day, I'm calling for an end to laws that discriminate." UN Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted. Raising awareness, mobilizing and taking action are essential. On Zero Discrimination Day, UNAIDS is proposing specific actions that individuals, civil society organizations, parliamentarians and donor organizations can take to change discriminatory laws. These range from being an ally to someone affected by a discriminatory law to joining a nongovernmental organization, tabling amendments to laws and calling for reviews of legislation.

"Human rights violations are happening all over the world because of discriminatory laws and practices," Michel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS said and added "Laws must protect, not cause harm. All countries must carefully examine their laws and policies in order to ensure equality and protection for all people, without exception." UNAIDS has identified a range of laws that are discriminatory, impede access to health and social services, restrict freedom of movement and violate human rights, and is actively working with United Nations partners, governments and civil society organizations to change those laws as part of the Global Partnership for Action to Eliminate all Forms of HIV-Related Stigma and Discrimination. UNI