Unable To Get Fair Price At Markets, Moradabad Farmers Selling Veggies Near Farm

Moradabad: Moradabad farmer started selling vegetables and fruits near their farm as they are unable to get the fair price at markets in the wake of coronavirus. The farmers said that they are unable to earn enough in the markets. The condition is so worse that they were not even getting the travel allowance. One of the farmer said, "We are unable to sell the whole produce in the market, even the travel allowance is more than what we earn from the selling."This may not a profit making system for farmers but by adopting this old method, farmers are at least able to pay for their living.