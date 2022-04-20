Unabated Alarming Rise Of Covid-19 Cases Sends Shivers Down The Spines of Uttarakhand People: 210 Cases, Tally 4849

Dehradun, U S Nagar, Haridwar & Nainital Dists Remain The Most Notorious



Dehradun (The Hawk): With a shocking increase of 210 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 4,849 on Tuesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,297 cured and recovered patients while 1,459 active cases are there in the state. A total of 55 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 85. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 67.99 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with an awe-inspiring 65 cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed it with no less agonizing 52 and 34 cases respectively. Apart from the above, Tehri Garhwal reported 21 and Uttarkashi 16 cases. 5 cases were detected in Almora and 2 in Champawat.







