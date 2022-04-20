UN urges Libyans to consolidate efforts towards national polls

Tripoli: The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has urged citizens of the war-torn country to consolidate efforts towards national elections scheduled to take place in December 2021.

The appeal came amidst the celebration of the 69th independence day of Libya on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Libyans celebrate this national occasion with one year to go before national elections planned on December 24, 2021, as put forth in the roadmap endorsed by the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF)," the UNSMIL said in a statement on the occasion.

The mission called on the Libyans to consolidate their efforts and take courageous steps towards national reconciliation, and look forward to a bright future for all to live in peace and prosperity, affirming its full commitment to assisting the country's people in building their unified state.

Following the 2011 uprising, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid continuous armed conflict, political division and economic instability.

A total of 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the society participated in the UN-sponsored LPDF that was held from November 7-15 in Tunisia to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in the country.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on December 24, 2021.

—IANS