UN Secy General Guterres 'Concerned' By Deplorable Living Conditions Of Niger's President

New York: The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "concern" over the deplorable living conditions of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his family following his ouster by the military coup.

Following reports that President Bazoum of Niger and his family are living without electricity, water, food or medicine the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General made the remarks and reiterated his concern over the health of the Niger President.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned over the deplorable living conditions that President Bazoum and his family are reported to be living under as they continue to be arbitrarily detained by members of the Presidential Guard in Niger," the UN spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," the statement added.

Moreover, the Secretary-General also raised alarm over reports about the arrest of members of the Niger government. "The Secretary-General is also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government. He urgently calls for their unconditional release, and for the strict adherence to Niger’s international human rights obligations," the UN spokesperson said.

Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month when the country's President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup. Following the military coup that sparked international condemnation, Abdourahamane Tiani, the commander of Niger's presidential guard, has declared himself the country's leader.

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, military coups have occurred frequently in Niger. However, political instability has declined recently. In 2021, Bazoum was elected president in the nation's first democratic transfer of power.

Before gaining its independence in 1960, Niger spent more than 50 years as a French colony. Strong diplomatic relations existed between the two nations prior to Thursday's coup, but many Nigeriens believe France has continued to treat Niger like an imperial state, depriving it of its natural riches and imposing its leaders' economic policies. —ANI