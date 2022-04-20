United Nations: The UN Security Council will meet Saturday to discuss a Russian proposal for humanitarian pauses in the Saudi-led air campaign in Yemen, diplomats said. Russia called for the meeting amid growing alarm over the rising civilian death toll from the fighting in Yemen.-AFP
UN Security Council to meet Saturday to discuss Yemen
April20/ 2022
