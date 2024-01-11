UN Security Council Issues Strong Condemnation of Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping

UN Security Council Unites Against Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping, Urges Global Action. Resolutions Passed Amid Rising Concerns Over Economic Impact and Threats to Navigational Rights. India's Vigilant Navy Monitors Situation, Emphasizes Freedom of Navigation.

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council has unequivocally denounced the series of assaults carried out by Houthi militants on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023. In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the 15-nation Council condemned, in the "strongest terms," at least two dozen attacks on ships, emphasizing their adverse impact on global commerce and infringement on navigational rights.



The resolution specifically called for an immediate cessation of such attacks by the Houthis, recognizing their negative repercussions on global commerce, navigational rights, regional peace, and security. The Council passed the resolution with 11 votes in favor, none against, and 4 abstentions from Algeria, China, Mozambique, and Russia.



Expressing concern over the escalating situation, the resolution urged all parties involved to exercise caution and restraint, preventing further escalation in the Red Sea and the broader region. It also encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts, including continued support for dialogue and Yemen's peace process under UN auspices.



India has been closely monitoring developments in the Red Sea, with External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that the Indian Navy is actively patrolling the area and maintaining a watch on Indian ships. Jaiswal emphasized India's commitment to the freedom of navigation and the free movement of commercial shipping.



The resolution comes amid heightened global apprehension over Houthi militants intensifying attacks on commercial ships, with concerns mounting due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Recent incidents include a drone attack on the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto off India's west coast and a suspected drone strike on another commercial oil tanker in the Southern Red Sea, both carrying Indian crews.



US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield addressed the Council, highlighting over dozens of attacks since November affecting more than 40 countries. She emphasized the multifaceted threat posed by these attacks, including security, economic, and humanitarian dimensions. Thomas-Greenfield stressed the necessity for a unified global response to safeguard navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea, declaring a clear message to halt these attacks.

